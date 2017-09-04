EU court to rule on migrant quotas This Week

A court ruling on migrant relocations will spotlight one of the bloc's most divisive issues this week. The North Korea crisis will also pose a test for EU foreign policy.

The EU court in Luxembourg will rule on Wednesday (6 September) whether Hungary and Slovakia were right to boycott a deal for member states to take in 160,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy.

The EU Council outvoted them on the scheme in 2015, but they contended it did not have the right to do so on a mat...