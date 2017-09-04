Ad
"We cannot be blackmailed" on Muslim migrants, Poland said (Photo: PES)

EU court to rule on migrant quotas This Week

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A court ruling on migrant relocations will spotlight one of the bloc's most divisive issues this week. The North Korea crisis will also pose a test for EU foreign policy.

The EU court in Luxembourg will rule on Wednesday (6 September) whether Hungary and Slovakia were right to boycott a deal for member states to take in 160,000 asylum seekers from Greece and Italy.

The EU Council outvoted them on the scheme in 2015, but they contended it did not have the right to do so on a mat...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

