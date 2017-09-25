Article 7 not mentioned in Poland probe update

EU member states have urged the European Commission and Poland to resolve rule of law concerns, just as Polish president Andrzej Duda proposed new amendments that would increase the political grip on the judiciary.
EU affairs ministers met in Brussels on Monday (25 September) where EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans – as a follow up to a previous briefing in May – updated them on developments in the Commission's probe ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
