Ad
euobserver
The Polish president, who vetoed controversial bills in July, recently presented new amendments that give his office more powers. (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

Article 7 not mentioned in Poland probe update

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU member states have urged the European Commission and Poland to resolve rule of law concerns, just as Polish president Andrzej Duda proposed new amendments that would increase the political grip on the judiciary.

EU affairs ministers met in Brussels on Monday (25 September) where EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans – as a follow up to a previous briefing in May – updated them on developments in the Commission's probe ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland rejects 'groundless' EU complaint
EU steps up infringement case against Poland
Hungary and Poland defy EU authority
EU threatens to throw the book at Poland
The Polish president, who vetoed controversial bills in July, recently presented new amendments that give his office more powers. (Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/flickr)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections