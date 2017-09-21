Ad
euobserver
The ambassador wrote this letter in response to an opinion article by Selcuk Gultasi about the trial of journalists from the Zaman newspaper. (Photo: svenwerk)

Letter

A letter from Turkey's ambassador to the EU

Opinion
by Faruk Kaymakci, Brussels,

Following publication on Tuesday (19 September) of an opinion article by Selcuk Gultasi about the trial of journalists from the Zaman newspaper, EUobserver received this letter by Turkey's envoy to the EU, Faruk Kaymakci, which we published as a right of reply:

I wish to express at the outset that, thanks to EUobserver's balanced coverage, we are able to follow developments closely on a wide range of issues related to the Europe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Turkish coup was blessing for Erdogan
Overcoming the plot against Turkish democracy
Turkish journalists on trial for fake crimes
The ambassador wrote this letter in response to an opinion article by Selcuk Gultasi about the trial of journalists from the Zaman newspaper. (Photo: svenwerk)

Tags

OpinionLetter
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections