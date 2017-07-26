Ad
Juncker (r) waves goodbye to Trump after meeting him in Brussels in May. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU-US scrap on Russia sanctions gets worse

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has threatened to retaliate against US sanctions on European firms that invest in Russian energy projects.

But a senior US diplomat has said there is a window of opportunity to “change the status quo” on Russia’s behaviour in Ukraine.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission chief, said on Wednesday (26 July) that “if our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days.”

"America first cannot mean that...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

