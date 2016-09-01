Ad
Tusk (c) with France's Hollande (r) on 31 August. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU must find common objectives at summit, says Tusk

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Council chief Donald Tusk has urged member states to come up with common objectives at their meeting in Bratislava on 16 September.

"The only way to succeed in Bratislava is to be frank and not to avoid even the most controversial and difficult topics," Tusk said on Thursday (1 September) after a meeting with Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel.

Tusk has been on a diplomatic drive over the last few days to prepare for the Bratislava meeting, the first EU summit without the...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

