Barroso (l), Schulz (c) and commissioner Vivianne Reding (r) - all have been mooted as potential candidates for next commission President (Photo: europarl.euroopa.eu)

Barroso envisages 'federation of nation states'

by Benjamin Fox, STRASBOURG,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso used his third annual state of the union speech on Wednesday (12 September) to call for a "federation of nation states."

During a 45-minute address to MEPs in the Strasbourg Parliament, Barroso said the EU should move toward genuine economic and monetary union, alongside political union and a more harmonised foreign and defence policy.

As expected, the speech was dominated by the unveiling of new legal proposals to put the Europea...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

