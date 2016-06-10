Soros: Western Balkans could 'set example' on Roma integration

The day Western Balkan countries join the EU, they will provide an example for the older member states on how to treat Roma minorities.

This is the hope of Georges Soros, the hedge-fund billionaire who funds liberal causes through his Open Society Foundations (OSF) in New York.

”I hope this initiative will help accession countries set an example for what can be achieved," Soros said in Brussels on Thursday (9 June).

”The EU has a lot more influence in accession countries t...