All nine faces made of Slovak diacritical marks, one for every Council outcome (Photo: Jakub Dusicka)

Smiles and frowns in Slovak EU logo

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Slovak EU presidency logo is a blue emoji embedded in a red slogan.

The smily face conveys an optimism that is lacking in Europe.

It will be tested when Slovakia takes over the EU post in July, amid the Brexit and migration crises.

The small, former communist, nation has never before chaired the EU Council, where member states meet.

That is why Jakub Dusicka, the 23 year-old designer of the logo, also made eight alternative emoticons...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

