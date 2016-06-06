Smiles and frowns in Slovak EU logo

The Slovak EU presidency logo is a blue emoji embedded in a red slogan.

The smily face conveys an optimism that is lacking in Europe.

It will be tested when Slovakia takes over the EU post in July, amid the Brexit and migration crises.

The small, former communist, nation has never before chaired the EU Council, where member states meet.

That is why Jakub Dusicka, the 23 year-old designer of the logo, also made eight alternative emoticons...