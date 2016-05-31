Poland questions legality of EU probe

Poland has questioned the legal legitimacy of the European Commission’s rule of law monitoring procedure on the eve of a potentially damning decision.
"The procedure that is currently being used against us is a non-treaty procedure, a made-up one, and it can be challenged in the Court of Justice of the European Union at any moment”, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told Do Rzeczy, a Polish weekly, in an interview out on Monday (30 Ma...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
