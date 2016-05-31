Ad
euobserver
Kaczynski, an MP who doesn't hold any office, is widely seen as being in control of Poland's reaction (Photo: Marcin Ejsmont)

Poland questions legality of EU probe

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has questioned the legal legitimacy of the European Commission’s rule of law monitoring procedure on the eve of a potentially damning decision.

"The procedure that is currently being used against us is a non-treaty procedure, a made-up one, and it can be challenged in the Court of Justice of the European Union at any moment”, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told Do Rzeczy, a Polish weekly, in an interview out on Monday (30 Ma...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU and Poland in last minute talks on rule of law
Poland's economy feels the heat of rule of law talks
Poland vows solution to judicial crisis
Kaczynski, an MP who doesn't hold any office, is widely seen as being in control of Poland's reaction (Photo: Marcin Ejsmont)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections