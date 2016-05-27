Cynical campaigns harm public trust

The idea was that a decide-it-once-and-for-all referendum on Britain’s EU membership would give us a debate worthy of Athenian democracy.
It simply hasn’t happened. Instead, both the Leave and Remain campaigns have made claims that would make the average pub bore blush.
The Leave campaign has pasted the assertion that the UK pays £350 million (€460.2 million) per week to the EU on advertising billboards.
Last weekend (21-22 May), their posters proclaimed that Turkey would so...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
