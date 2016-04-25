Serbia PM wins crushing election victory

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) led by prime minister Aleksandar Vucic emerged as a clear winner in a parliamentary election on Sunday (24 April).

Preliminary counts gave the party some 50 percent of the votes and close to two-thirds of national assembly seats.

This is an improvement over the 2014 election result, when the progressives fell short of absolute majority and were forced into coalition with the Serbian Socialist Party (SPS).

The SPS, led by foreign affairs m...