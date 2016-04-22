Obama: No quick UK trade deal if it leaves EU

US president Barack Obama on Friday (22 April) dashed hopes of advocates for Britain to leave the EU, saying a US-UK trade deal in “not going to happen anytime soon” in case of Brexit.

In a controversial visit to London before the 23 June referendum Obama advocated for the UK to remain in the European Union.

After meeting prime minister David Cameron, Obama warned “the UK would go to back of the queue” if it left the EU when it comes to trade deals with the US.

“Our focus...