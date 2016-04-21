Macedonia president considers U-turn amid EU pressure

The Macedonian president has indicated that he is willing to do a U-turn on a controversial pardon amid intensifying EU pressure.
“Consultations are under way with legal experts in order to find a possible legal solution,” Gjorgi Ivanov said in a written statement on Thursday (21 April). He said he had received “personal requests” from some of the very people that he had pardoned “for withdrawal of the decision.”
The situation arose when Ivanov, on 12 April, Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
