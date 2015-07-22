Catalan separatists join forces ahead of elections

Pro-independence parties and civil society groups have formed a common political platform ahead of the regional elections in Catalonia on 27 September.

If the separatist bloc wins a majority in the Catalan Parliament, it will proclaim independence from Spain within six to eight months.

‘Together for Yes’ Monday (20 July) formally presented its members and plans for Catalonia should they win a majority in the next regional election.

Former green MEP Raül Romeva (2004-2014) w...