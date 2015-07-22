Ad
euobserver
Catalan separatists are treating September's regional election as a quasi referendum (Photo: Olinta Lopez Rafel)

Catalan separatists join forces ahead of elections

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Pro-independence parties and civil society groups have formed a common political platform ahead of the regional elections in Catalonia on 27 September.

If the separatist bloc wins a majority in the Catalan Parliament, it will proclaim independence from Spain within six to eight months.

‘Together for Yes’ Monday (20 July) formally presented its members and plans for Catalonia should they win a majority in the next regional election.

Former green MEP Raül Romeva (2004-2014) w...

