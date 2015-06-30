Ad
euobserver
Varoufakis would 'certainly consider an injunction' at the European Court of Justice. (Photo: Gwenael Piaser)

Greece would challenge forced euro exit

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Greek government is considering suing the EU if it tries to push Greece out of the eurozone after Sunday's (5 July) referendum on the creditors' plan for reforms.

“We are taking advice and will certainly consider an injunction at the European Court of Justice. The EU treaties make no provision for euro exit and we refuse to accept it. Our membership is not negotiable”, finance minister Yanis Varoufakis

euobserver

