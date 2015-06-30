Greece would challenge forced euro exit

The Greek government is considering suing the EU if it tries to push Greece out of the eurozone after Sunday's (5 July) referendum on the creditors' plan for reforms.

“We are taking advice and will certainly consider an injunction at the European Court of Justice. The EU treaties make no provision for euro exit and we refuse to accept it. Our membership is not negotiable”, finance minister Yanis Varoufakis Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here