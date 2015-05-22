Ad
euobserver
In most EU countries, Google's search engine has a market share of more than 90 percent. (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

Feature

EU to analyse role of Facebook and Google

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,
In most EU countries, Google's search engine has a market share of more than 90 percent. (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

Mark Zuckerberg thinks that the EU's proposed digital single market “would be very good” for his company Facebook.

At a recent questions and answers session in Silicon Valley (14 May), Zuckerberg said the multitude of laws in European countries “makes it very difficult to know what you're supposed to do as a company trying to offer services”.

“I think a [digital] single market would just make a lot more sense and would lead to bett...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalFeature

Related articles

EU unveils '€415bn' digital strategy
Brussels wants to end geo-blocking of online content
What digital barriers do Europeans still face?
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections