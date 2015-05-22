EU to analyse role of Facebook and Google

Mark Zuckerberg thinks that the EU's proposed digital single market “would be very good” for his company Facebook.

At a recent questions and answers session in Silicon Valley (14 May), Zuckerberg said the multitude of laws in European countries “makes it very difficult to know what you're supposed to do as a company trying to offer services”.

“I think a [digital] single market would just make a lot more sense and would lead to bett...