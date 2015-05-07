EU and China to agree 'common approach' on climate

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that she expects the EU and China to reach “a common approach” on the fight against climate change at the end of June.
“On climate change, let me say that the European Union appreciates very much the role that China has been playing and is playing”, Mogherini told reporters during her visit to China this week.
She noted that China and the EU have a “common and ...
