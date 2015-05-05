Tax probes frustrate EU competition chief

Cracking down on sweetheart tax deals with multinational corporations is proving more difficult than the European Commission had anticipated.

Delays, uncooperative member states, and missed deadlines are among the frustrations highlighted Tuesday (5 May) by the EU’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager.

Speaking at a special committee on tax rulings at the European Parliament, Vestager retracted a self-imposed deadline initially set for the middle of the year to complete invest...