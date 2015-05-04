UK elections: parties haggle over EU referendum

David Cameron has insisted that a Conservative-led coalition would have to commit to a referendum on EU membership.
Speaking ahead of Thursday’s UK general election, the prime minister stated that he would "not lead a government that doesn't have that referendum in law and carried out".
"People would worry that, were we to fall short - and I don't believe we will - but were we to, this is something that could be bargained away and I want to be absolutely clear with people that tha...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
