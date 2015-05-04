UK elections: parties haggle over EU referendum

David Cameron has insisted that a Conservative-led coalition would have to commit to a referendum on EU membership.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s UK general election, the prime minister stated that he would "not lead a government that doesn't have that referendum in law and carried out".

"People would worry that, were we to fall short - and I don't believe we will - but were we to, this is something that could be bargained away and I want to be absolutely clear with people that tha...