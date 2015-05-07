Donbas: A new 'black hole' in Europe

Larceny, human rights abuses, and war damage in east Ukraine point to the emergence of a new “black hole” in Europe.

When Russia’s ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, briefed press in Brussels this week in the run-up to Russia’s 9 May WWII memorial, he didn’t rule out escalation.

He blamed Ukraine’s volunteer battalions for “intensified fighting” near Donetsk airport, saying “there are indeed different rumours, including of possible offensive operations by the Ukrainian army...