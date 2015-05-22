Ad
'If they were free to do so, they would be taking advantage of the flights that budget airlines operate' (Photo: Migrant Offshore Aid Station)

Slaves and terrorists? EU rhetoric on migrants under fire

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Prominent academics have accused EU leaders of “perversion of history” in rhetoric designed to justify use of “naval might” against migration.

They spoke out in a letter on the Open Democracy website on Wednesday (20 May).

They cited recent remarks by Italian leader Matteo Renzi, who said “human traf...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

(Photo: Migrant Offshore Aid Station)

