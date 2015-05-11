Iran keen to sell gas to EU

Iran is voicing fresh interest in selling gas to Europe. But the idea, which would reduce dependence on Russia, is conditional on the outcome of nuclear talks.

“The transfer of natural gas from Iran to Europe could be an alternative source of supply and could help Europe to diversify its energy sources”, Kazem Jalali, a senior Iranian MP who visited the EU capital last week, told EUobserver in an interview.

He added, referring to Iran’s non-proliferation talks with the UN Securit...