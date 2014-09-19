Ad
euobserver
'One cannot win a war with blankets' (Photo: John Boehner)

Ukraine says Europe at risk of 'terrible war'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine leader Petro Poroshenko has warned the US that Europe is at risk of a “terrible and unimaginable … war” despite his two-week ceasefire with Russia.

But his speech, to US congress members and senators in Washington on Thursday (18 September), failed to convince the White House to send military assistance.

Referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its invasion of east Ukraine, he accused the Kremlin of having an “imperialistic mindset” which threatens not just Ukraine,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nato describes Russia and Islamic State as main threats
EU struggling to cope with Russia food ban
Finnish PM faces backlash over Russia nuclear plant
'One cannot win a war with blankets' (Photo: John Boehner)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections