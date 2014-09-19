Ukraine says Europe at risk of 'terrible war'

Ukraine leader Petro Poroshenko has warned the US that Europe is at risk of a “terrible and unimaginable … war” despite his two-week ceasefire with Russia.
But his speech, to US congress members and senators in Washington on Thursday (18 September), failed to convince the White House to send military assistance.
Referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its invasion of east Ukraine, he accused the Kremlin of having an “imperialistic mindset” which threatens not just Ukraine,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
