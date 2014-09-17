Scotland prepares for life after referendum

With its shop windows displaying a big Yes and a big No, the "referendum cafe" in Glasgow is an unusual place.

"I was also surprised that nobody had come up with this idea so far," says Simon Jones, one of the three co-founders of the business.

The 24-year old journalist says the cafe aims to offer a place for people to talk about politics, but without the bias of the two campaigns in favour of and against Scottish independence.

"We are crowdfunded, we are not paid by the Ye...