Finns have dubbed the banned Oltermanni "Putin cheese" (Photo: Ville Säävuori)

Putin cheese: EU farmers to get 'targeted' compensation

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European farmers hit by a Russian embargo on fruit, vegetables, dairy, and meat are likely to tap a €400 million EU emergency fund from October on.

Speaking after a snap meeting of agriculture ministers in Brussels on Friday (5 September), farming commissioner Dacian Ciolos said ministers "discussed the suggestion of direct targeted compensation" and of using unspent EU funds for the sectors and countries concerned.

Ciolos said he still needs member states’ data on which sectors a...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

