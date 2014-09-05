Polish minister calls for €700 billion EU investment fund

The EU should establish a temporary investment fund capable of paying for infrastructure projects worth €700 billion, Poland's finance minister has said.
In a speech at the Bruegel think-tank on Thursday (4 September), Polish finance minister Mateusz Szczurek called for EU leaders to task the European Investment Bank with creating a special investment fund aimed at directing private savings and pension funds towards pan-European infrastructure projects related to energy, transportation ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
