euobserver
Juncker wants to finalise the commissioner names list by the end of the week (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Juncker starts interviews for new EU commission

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Incoming EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has started meeting the nominees for his 28-strong college, but gender balance continues to be a problem.

Dutch foreign affairs minister Frans Timmermans and Slovene Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek were due to meet Juncker in Brussels on Tuesday (2 September) to present themselves and what portfolios they might be interested in.

Belgium is the only country that has not yet decided on a nominee, with the political parties hesitating b...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

