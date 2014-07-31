Israeli attack on school in Gaza is 'outrageous', says UN

Israeli rocket fire on sleeping children at a school in Jabaliya refugee camp on Wednesday (30 July) is a serious violation of international law, the United Nations has said.
"It is outrageous. It is unjustifiable. And it demands accountability and justice," said UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon.
UN officials on the ground called Israeli army contacts 17 times to give them the GPS co-ordinates of the school as a precautionary measure to avoid becoming a target.
"Precise loc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.