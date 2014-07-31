Israeli attack on school in Gaza is 'outrageous', says UN

Israeli rocket fire on sleeping children at a school in Jabaliya refugee camp on Wednesday (30 July) is a serious violation of international law, the United Nations has said.

"It is outrageous. It is unjustifiable. And it demands accountability and justice," said UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon.

UN officials on the ground called Israeli army contacts 17 times to give them the GPS co-ordinates of the school as a precautionary measure to avoid becoming a target.

"Precise loc...