Renzi: EU at 'crossroads' between austerity and recovery

The EU is at a “crossroads” between accepting a long period of austerity and high unemployment or taking steps to boost an economic recovery, Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi has warned.

Speaking in national parliament on Tuesday (24 June), Renzi told deputies that “high priests and prophets of austerity” were stifling the European economy.

Renzi’s government takes control of the EU’s six month rotating presidency next week and has indicated that migration and the bloc’s stabi...