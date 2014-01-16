Ad
MEPs hold up anti-troika signs in Strasbourg (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs call for dismantling of EU bailout 'troika'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The "troika" of international lenders, which sets the terms of eurozone bailouts with little or no democratic oversight, should be replaced by an EU system which is accountable to the European Parliament, MEPs say.

"All European instruments that are not based on EU law are provisional. EU instruments should be based on the community method, with the European Parliament acting as democratic legitimator and control body," Austrian centre-right deputy Othmar Karas told press in Strasbourg ...

