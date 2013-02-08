Ad
EU officials are looking to Obama's state of the union speech (Photo: Barack Obama)

EU leaders throw weight behind US trade talks

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU leaders have thrown their weight behind talks aimed at securing a comprehensive trade agreement with the US.

In a communique adopted following the EU budget summit on Friday (February 8), the European Council reiterated its "support for a comprehensive trade agreement" with the United States.

Any talks are likely to focus more on harmonising regulatory standards than on reducing already low tariff barriers, with the Council calling on trade talks to pay "particular attention t...

