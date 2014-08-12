Uncertainty surrounds Russian 'aid' convoy to Ukraine

The Red Cross says it has no agreement to govern what will happen when Russian “aid” trucks arrive at Ukraine’s border.
Andre Loersch, the Kiev-based spokesman for the Geneva-based relief body, told EUobserver on Tuesday (12 August) that “it was a surprise to us” when Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that he is sending the humanitarian assistance convoy to Ukraine.
“We were waiting for the Russian Federation to hand over a precise and detailed list of the humani...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.