Uncertainty surrounds Russian 'aid' convoy to Ukraine

The Red Cross says it has no agreement to govern what will happen when Russian “aid” trucks arrive at Ukraine’s border.

Andre Loersch, the Kiev-based spokesman for the Geneva-based relief body, told EUobserver on Tuesday (12 August) that “it was a surprise to us” when Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that he is sending the humanitarian assistance convoy to Ukraine.

“We were waiting for the Russian Federation to hand over a precise and detailed list of the humani...