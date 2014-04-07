Ad
Donald Tusk (l) pictured with EU council chief Van Rompuy - the Polish PM has been meeting other EU leaders over the Ukraine crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland's ruling party back in the lead after Ukraine crisis

by Lukasz Lipinski, Warsaw,

The Ukrainian crisis has been a gamechanger in Poland's European election campaign – Donald Tusk's PO was set to lose; it is now back in the lead.

Twenty-seven percent of Poles say they would vote for the centre-right Civic Platform (PO) and 26 percent for Law and Justice (PiS), according to the latest poll by TNS Polska, published on Sunday (6 April).

This is a significant change. For more than a year, the right-wing opposition party led by former prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczyns...

