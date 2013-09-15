Ad
OPCW staff on a training exercise (Photo: opcw.org)

EU offers to help destroy Syria weapons

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have offered to help destroy Syria's chemical weapons as part of a Russia-US deal.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and US secretary of state John Kerry agreed the plan on Saturday (14 September) in Geneva after three days of talks.

It says Syria must in one week disclose details of its chemical arsenal to the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body created in 1997 and based in The Hague.

It must give OPCW sta...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

