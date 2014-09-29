Self-defeating Tories fighting over Europe again

While most British politicos have spent the last month on the beach or fretting about the possibility of the Scottish people sending the United Kingdom to its grave, the UK Conservative party spent the summer having yet another bout of internal warfare over its attitude towards the UK’s EU membership.

The defections to Ukip of Douglas Carswell and Mark Reckless, two of the party's more prominent backbench MPs, have shattered the veneer of unity that the Conservatives were hoping to conv...