Most Europeans want Britain to stay in EU

A majority of Europeans want Britain to remain in the EU, but French people would be happy to see it go, according to a poll by the German Marshall Fund (GMF).
The survey, published on Wednesday (10 September), spoke with people from the major EU countries as part of its annual poll of trans-Atlantic opinion.
A small majority of 51 percent across the EU said they would be willing to accommodate British concerns about EU membership in order to keep the UK in the bloc.
Thirty...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
