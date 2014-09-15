Nato states begin exercise in west Ukraine, weapons deliveries

Nato countries have started an annual military exercise in west Ukraine, with Kiev saying some of them have also begun delivering weapons.

The US-led exercise - “Rapid Trident” - began on Monday (15 September) in Yavoriv, near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

According to a US statement, the 11-day drill will practice “peacekeeping and stability operations”, including “countering improvised explosive devices, convoy operations, and patrolling”.

It includes 200 US soldiers fr...