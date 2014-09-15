Nato states begin exercise in west Ukraine, weapons deliveries

Nato countries have started an annual military exercise in west Ukraine, with Kiev saying some of them have also begun delivering weapons.
The US-led exercise - “Rapid Trident” - began on Monday (15 September) in Yavoriv, near the Polish-Ukrainian border.
According to a US statement, the 11-day drill will practice “peacekeeping and stability operations”, including “countering improvised explosive devices, convoy operations, and patrolling”.
It includes 200 US soldiers fr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.