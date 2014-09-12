EU and Ukraine suspend trade pact

Ukraine and the EU are to delay the entry into life of a strategic trade treaty for more than one year due to Russian concerns.
The free trade pact was originally to enter into force on 1 November.
But following meetings between European Commission trade chief Karel De Gucht, Ukraine’s foreign minister, and Russia’s economy minister in Brussels on Friday (12 September) it will now be implemented on 31 December 2015.
Defending the deal, De Gucht told press it means Russia ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
