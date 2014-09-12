EU and Ukraine suspend trade pact

Ukraine and the EU are to delay the entry into life of a strategic trade treaty for more than one year due to Russian concerns.

The free trade pact was originally to enter into force on 1 November.

But following meetings between European Commission trade chief Karel De Gucht, Ukraine’s foreign minister, and Russia’s economy minister in Brussels on Friday (12 September) it will now be implemented on 31 December 2015.

Defending the deal, De Gucht told press it means Russia ...