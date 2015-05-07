UK heading for deadlock in close-fought election

The UK is facing a prolonged period of political deadlock, with opinion polls suggesting that Thursday’s general election will be the closest in decades.

UK voters go to the polls on Thursday (7 May) to elect the Westminster parliament, and, barring a shock late swing, the election will produce the second hung parliament in succession.

A string of opinion polls released on Thursday all put the Conservatives and Labour in a statistical dead-heat on between 33-35 percent, followed b...