Greek banks reopen with capital controls still in place

Greek banks reopened Monday (20 July) after three weeks of closure but capital controls remained in place with a limit on weekly withdrawals.
The country's 2,500 bank branches will start providing basic services again, such as paying cheques and opening accounts for salaries.
People will be able to withdraw €420 a week, in one go if they want, instead of the €60 a day since capital controls were imposed on 28 June.
Money transfers abroad are still forbidden, except to pay fo...
