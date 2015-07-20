Greek banks reopen with capital controls still in place

Greek banks reopened Monday (20 July) after three weeks of closure but capital controls remained in place with a limit on weekly withdrawals.

The country's 2,500 bank branches will start providing basic services again, such as paying cheques and opening accounts for salaries.

People will be able to withdraw €420 a week, in one go if they want, instead of the €60 a day since capital controls were imposed on 28 June.

Money transfers abroad are still forbidden, except to pay fo...