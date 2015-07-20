Ad
euobserver
Greeks can now withdraw €420 a week. (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Greek banks reopen with capital controls still in place

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek banks reopened Monday (20 July) after three weeks of closure but capital controls remained in place with a limit on weekly withdrawals.

The country's 2,500 bank branches will start providing basic services again, such as paying cheques and opening accounts for salaries.

People will be able to withdraw €420 a week, in one go if they want, instead of the €60 a day since capital controls were imposed on 28 June.

Money transfers abroad are still forbidden, except to pay fo...

