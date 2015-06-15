Greece situation 'dramatic'

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on Monday (15 June) that "the economic situation in Greece is dramatic" but promised to help secure a bailout deal.
Draghi, who was speaking at a hearing in the European Parliament, said "urgent action is necessary".
“While all actors will now need to go the extra mile, the ball lies squarely in the camp of the Greek government to take the necessary steps”.
His remarks came as the ...
