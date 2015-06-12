Srebrenica revisited

Twenty years after the massacre, Srebrenica still triggers dispute, and an endless stream of resolutions.

In the first week of July, the European Parliment will vote on a resolution on Srebrenica, the only proven case of genocide in Europe after World War II.

The draft, proposed by Croatian liberal MEP Ivan Jakovcic contains the usual honours for the victims, condemnation of the crime, and vows that such brutal slaughter must never be repeated.

It is expected to sail throug...