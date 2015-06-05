Ad
euobserver
Graffiti in Athens (Photo: abysslover)

Greece delays IMF payment, bailout deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece asked on Thursday (4 June) to bundle its four June IMF payments in one to be paid on 30 June.

This move surprised EU and IMF leaders who expected Greece to pay this Friday a €300 million installment and triggered questions over the Greek government real intentions.

Greece was due to repay €1.6 billion to the IMF this month on 5, 12, 16 and 19 June.

It asked to benefit from a IMF provision from the 1970s allowing countries to bundle several payments in one in case of ...

