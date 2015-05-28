Ad
euobserver
The referendum must be held by the end of 2017 (Photo: CGP Grey)

'Should the UK remain a member of the EU?'

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

UK voters will be asked to decide if their country should remain in the EU, according to the bill setting out terms for the in/out referendum.

“Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union?” will be the question to appear on ballot papers when the poll is held in either 2016 or 2017.

Although the ruling Conservative Party doesn’t have a majority in the House of Lords, the bill, which was published by the UK parliament on Thursday (28 May) is almost certain to pa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK to block 1.5m EU citizens from referendum
UK set for EU poll after Cameron claims win
The referendum must be held by the end of 2017 (Photo: CGP Grey)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections