'Should the UK remain a member of the EU?'

UK voters will be asked to decide if their country should remain in the EU, according to the bill setting out terms for the in/out referendum.

“Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union?” will be the question to appear on ballot papers when the poll is held in either 2016 or 2017.

Although the ruling Conservative Party doesn’t have a majority in the House of Lords, the bill, which was published by the UK parliament on Thursday (28 May) is almost certain to pa...