Migrant crisis is just beginning

Mandatory quotas have become the main issue in the European debate on the immigration crisis. \n \nIn proposing them, the European Commission has sparked a political debate and made even those states which previously acted as if the crisis didn’t concern them rack their brains for a solution. \n \nThe commission initiative also brought into the foreground one particular aspect of the crisis: xenophobia.\n \nThis ignores the fact that immigration can have very positive effects for society and ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.