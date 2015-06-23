British nationals among Calais migrant smugglers

Up to three thousand stranded migrants near Calais in France are relying on people smugglers to cross over into the UK.
Last year, some 100 British nationals were arrested in France in their attempt to shuffle them across the English Channel in cars and vans, reports the BBC.
A French deputy prosecutor on Monday (22 June) said trafficking gangs are hiring more and more British nationals to become smugglers.
"The migrants pay...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
