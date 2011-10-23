Cameron tries to save face on mooted treaty change

A 'limited treaty change' will allow Britain to 'advance its agenda', British PM Cameron said Sunday (23 October) after failing to stop EU leaders from putting the idea on the table, one day before a key vote in the UK parliament.

Backbenchers from his own party are pushing for a referendum bill on Monday, which would have Britons vote on the EU membership of their country or renegotiate its terms. Before becoming prime minister, Cameron was fiercely opposed to the adoption of the Lisbo...