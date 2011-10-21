Ukraine: EU countries using Tymoshenko as 'pretext'

Ukraine's ambassador to the EU, Kostyantyn Yeliseyev, has said anti-enlargement EU governments are using Yulia Tymoshenko as a "pretext" to stop integration with his country.

Referring to Brussels' decision this week to cancel a meeting with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on a trade and association treaty, he said it is normal practice for the union to host leaders with whom it has tricky relations.

"Maybe you [the EU] are not ready to conclude such an ambitious agreement ...