Ukraine: EU countries using Tymoshenko as 'pretext'

Ukraine's ambassador to the EU, Kostyantyn Yeliseyev, has said anti-enlargement EU governments are using Yulia Tymoshenko as a "pretext" to stop integration with his country.
Referring to Brussels' decision this week to cancel a meeting with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on a trade and association treaty, he said it is normal practice for the union to host leaders with whom it has tricky relations.
"Maybe you [the EU] are not ready to conclude such an ambitious agreement ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
