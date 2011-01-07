Italy keen to protect Lukashenko from EU sanctions

Italy is continuing to play the role of Aleksander Lukashenko's biggest friend in the EU by opposing a general current among member states to punish the Belarusian hardman for post-election violence.

At a high-level meeting of EU diplomats in Brussels on Friday (7 January), Rome came out against proposals to impose an EU travel ban on Mr Lukashenko and officials involved in the beatings and arrests of opposition candidates, pro-democracy demonstrators and bystanders after presidential ...