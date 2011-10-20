Ad
euobserver
Trying to hold the line: Greek riot police. (Photo: mkhalili)

Greek strike turns violent ahead of new austerity vote

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A second day of street clashes and economic standstill is expected on Thursday (20 October) as the Greek parliament votes on fresh spending cuts demanded by the EU and IMF to release another tranche of money.

Protests on Wednesday saw record participation in Athens, with at least 100,000 people taking to the streets and clashing violently with police.

The General Confederation of Greek Labour describing it as one of the biggest demonstrations since Greece restored democracy, in 1...

